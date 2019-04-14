1 of 2 suspects sought in 2 east Arkansas slayings surrenders

Law enforcement officers arrested one of two suspects Saturday in a West Memphis shooting, according to a news release, one week after two people were gunned down.

Raheem Stackhouse, 23, surrendered about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to officers with the Marion Police Department in northeast Arkansas, a news release from the West Memphis Police Department said. Stackhouse faces two charges of first-degree murder.

On April 6, West Memphis police were called to a shooting at 1808 E. Broadway, where one person was found dead, according to previous reports. A second person died after being transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis.

The West Memphis department has not released the names of the two slain people, and no spokesman for the department was immediately available Saturday evening.

Officers from the West Memphis force; a U.S. Marshals task force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Crittenden County sheriff's office collaborated in finding Stackhouse, according to the release.

Officers were still searching Saturday for 23-year-old Reginald Smith, the second suspect in the shooting.

In 2017, Stackhouse was arrested in the shooting of three people in Griffin's Restaurant and Lounge in Parkin, about 30 miles northwest of West Memphis, according to previous reports. Stackhouse was charged with first-degree battery and four counts of committing a terroristic act in that shooting, but all charges were dismissed in 2018.

Also, charges of aggravated assault and third-degree domestic battery were dropped in 2018. A Crittenden County Circuit Court case in which Stackhouse faces two charges of committing a terroristic act in a Feb. 3 shooting is ongoing.

