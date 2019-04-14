Can't throw a wet blanket on Derby Day

It hadn't rained on Arkansas Derby Day in 15 years, and definitely nothing close to Saturday. If the weathermen could have picked horses as well as they predicted the day's downpour, it would have been a profitable endeavor for them.

The weather hurt everything but the actual racing.

Oaklawn Park is the only track in the country that adds 6 inches of new dirt and sand to its surface every summer, and while doing so officials make sure all drainage is right and ready, just in case. Of the first 10 races, only three horses paid more than $10.

Despite temperatures in the 50s and the relentless rain, spirits were not dampened much.

The Arkansas Derby was the final chance for horses to earn Kentucky Derby entry points. It was important enough that elite trainer Bob Baffert should have accompanied his horse, Improbable, to Oaklawn.

Baffert sends lots of horses to Oaklawn, collects lots of purses, but he shows up about as often as it rains on the Arkansas Derby.

Coincidentally, his horse Improbable acted up in the gate twice, backed out and then couldn't catch Omaha Beach down the stretch.

Omaha Beach was the better horse and came with a smart strategy -- one he's used in his past two wins -- taking the lead coming out of the first turn and staying there. That meant the winner of one leg of the Rebel Stakes was kicking mud in his challengers' faces.

Improbable stayed outside the mud, but when asked to move past Omaha Beach, the leader dug in and qualified for the Kentucky Derby with the biggest win of his career.

Omaha Beach was born in Kentucky, trains in California but became a local favorite Saturday.

The Derby wasn't the only big race of the day.

A local horse, Pioneer Spirit -- owned by Steve Landers and trained by Brad Cox -- provided a gallant effort in the Oaklawn Handicap as rider Luis Saez took his horse to the lead, something new for his mount.

He and another local favorite, Remembering Rita, opened up a 5-length lead in the backstretch. Nearing the final turn, Jose Ortiz asked his mount Quip -- who was second in last year's Arkansas Derby -- to step it up.

Quip and Chris and Dave started closing ground fast, and the four horses were almost even as they cleared the final turn. Quip started to take control down the middle of the track, but on the outside shipper Lone Sailor was liking the track.

At the wire, Quip held on for the win, with Lone Sailor just running out of time and settling for second. Pioneer Spirit finished third, and Chris and Dave was fourth.

Earlier in the week, trainer Ron Moquett handicapped the $500,000 Count Fleet Handicap as close to a match race, and he was as right as rain.

Mitole has been training at Oaklawn all season, although he took a short break to ship to Pimlico and win the Chick Lang Stakes. Moquett's Whitmore also is a local horse who is always at home at Oaklawn.

A field of five broke from the gate, but it soon became a showdown between the 6-year-old Whitmore -- winner of almost $2.5 million -- and 4-year-old Mitole -- who had never finished off the board in his previous eight races and had won four in a row, all very easily.

Mitole got the early lead, and Whitmore followed closely. But it was a day for the younger horse as he won by more than 2 lengths over a horse who had hit the wire first in 12 of 25 races before Saturday.

Mitole paid just $2.80 to win, and a $1 exacta returned $1.80, so apparently the bettors also believed it would be a two-horse race.

A wet day, but the track ran true to form.

