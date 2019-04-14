Cliff fall kills hiker in Northwest Arkansas

A hiker died after falling Saturday morning from Hawksbill Crag in the Buffalo River area in Newton County, Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said.

Sheriff's deputies and rescue teams had been at the scene for several hours as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Wheeler said. Exactly when the woman fell remained uncertain.

Hawksbill Crag or Whitaker Point in Northwest Arkansas is a rock overhang more than 100 feet from the ground below. The crag is widely considered one of Arkansas' most-photographed hiking areas, and several people have died in falls there in recent years, Wheeler said.

More details about the death will be released after family members of the woman have been notified, Wheeler said.

