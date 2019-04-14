Davis halts record skid at 0 for 54; Orioles top Sox

BOSTON -- Chris Davis definitely kept the souvenir ball from this most elusive hit.

Davis ended his record slump at 0 for 54 and drew applause from rival fans at Fenway Park, lining a single and two doubles while driving in four runs as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 9-5 Saturday to halt a four-game losing streak.

"That's a long time without getting a hit," he said. "I don't know what I'm going to do with it, but obviously something special."

Davis broke into a smile when his bases-loaded, two-run single in the first inning broke the drought.

"It meant a lot to me," he said.

He tried to make the most of his terrible stretch.

"I said it a couple of weeks ago: 'You have to embrace it at some point,' " he said.

Davis walked to the plate in the first to what mostly appeared to be mock cheers when he was announced. But many of those quickly changed when he hit a liner over the head of second baseman Dustin Pedroia, ending the longest hitless streak ever by a position player.

It was his first hit since Sept. 14 of last season.

Once he safely reached first, Davis tipped his cap to the Orioles dugout and many of his teammates raised their arms and hollered in support. He smiled and made a motion that he wanted to ball, which he got.

"Significant weight lifted off my shoulders," he said later.

Davis lined an RBI double in the fifth that put the Orioles ahead 3-2. The Orioles broke it open four in the sixth, with Davis adding a run-scoring groundout.

YANKEES 4, WHITE SOX 0 CC Sabathia began his final season with five stellar innings, Luke Voit came through with an RBI single in the seventh and host New York beat Chicago.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 3 Michael Pineda labored through six innings, Eddie Rosario drove in two runs and Minnesota beat visiting Detroit.

BLUE JAYS 3, RAYS 1 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help host Toronto overcome Blake Snell's no-hit bid in a victory over Tampa Bay.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0 Homer Bailey (1-1) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and Kansas City won its second consecutive after a 10-game skid in a victory over visiting Cleveland.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 1 Jose Altuve homered for the fifth consecutive game, Justin Verlander (2-0) struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced and finished with a season-high 11, and visiting Houston beat Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 5, ROCKIES 2 Madison Bumgarner pitched into the eighth inning and San Francisco beat visiting Colorado.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2 Adam Eaton and Howie Kendrick homered on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning and host Washington rallied past Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 10, PHILLIES 3 Newcomer Austin Dean had four hits and five RBI, both career highs, to help Miami break a five-game losing streak by beating visiting Philadelphia.

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run home run and Franmil Reyes had a tiebreaking solo shot to lift San Diego over host Arizona.

BREWERS 4, DODGERS 1 Mike Moustakas and Orlando Arcia homered and visiting Milwaukee defeated Los Angeles.

REDS 5, CARDINALS 2 Derek Dietrich hit a tiebreaking home run off Adam Wainwright in the seventh inning and added a two-run triple as Cincinnati won its fourth consecutive game, beating St. Louis in Monterrey, Mexico.

BRAVES 11, METS 7 Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead RBI single in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. had his fifth consecutive multihit game and host Atlanta beat New York.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 6, CUBS 5 Zack Cozart broke out of a slump with three hits and Cody Allen wiggled out of a jam in the ninth inning, helping Los Angeles top host Chicago.

