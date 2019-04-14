Fire at central Arkansas industrial park likely to burn for days, officials say

A fire at an industrial park in Hot Spring County is expected to burn for several days, officials said.

Rockport Fire Department firefighters along with eight Hot Spring County fire departments responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the Jones Mill Industrial Park waste facility in Malvern, fire chief Damon Dyer said.

Officials said there were no injuries, though the fire is expected to last for a week.

"The roof has already collapsed and there is a lot of wood and scrap burning inside," Dyer said. "We can't get to the bottom of the scrap where the fire is located. All we can do right now is contain it where it is at."

The chief said the scrap inside the county-owned facility is about 300 to 400 yards long and the pile is 70 foot wide and 20 feet tall.

According to officials, the building is unsafe to enter.

"The scrap is next to the support beam and causing integrity problems," Dyer said. "It's just too dangerous."

60 to 65 firefighters responded to the scrap fire and fought to contain it for several hours, according to the chief.

"We are going to have to send firefighters out to Jones Mill Industrial Park every day until the fire gets to point where it can safely be put out," Dyer said. "We have 28 firefighters so it will be a strain on our manpower, but we can handle it."