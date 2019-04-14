Police Beat

Jacksonville man held in porn case

A Jacksonville man was arrested Friday on an accusation of sending and receiving child pornography online.

Little Rock police officers and FBI agents arrested Joshua Lee Sweat, 26, at his home at 795 Sherman Hills Road in Jacksonville on charges of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the arrest report said.

Sweat was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with no bail set, according to the jail's roster.

Suspect arrested in home burglary

Police reports said a group of people broke into a home Friday, began fighting with the residents and pointed a shotgun at one of the occupants.

Jacksonville police officers arrested DeShawn Carter, 22, on a charge of aggravated residential burglary, saying he pointed a shotgun while at the residence in the 900 block of King Street, the report said. At least four others broke into the house with Carter, the report said, but those people were not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Saturday evening.

One of the residents saw the group drive away in a red SUV, which officers found later near 614 Stevenson St., the report said.

Carter was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond Saturday evening, the jail's roster said.

