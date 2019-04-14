LIVE UPDATES: Vandy leads Arkansas by one run after four Innings

Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 6 -- End 4th Inning

Patrick Raby's day ended after two batters in the fourth. Casey Opitz homered, then Christian Franklin walked. Vandy turned to lefty sophomore Hugh Fisher out of the bullpen. Raby had given up just two extra bases coming into the game. The Hogs have three. Trevor Ezell lined out to deep left. Franklin held at third on Casey Martin's double into the corner in left. Matt Goodheart fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before plating one run with a ground out to short. Dominic Fletcher's RBI single to left cut the lead to 7-6.

Patrick Wicklander's second inning of relief was solid. He got the Commodores 1-2-3, playing a part in two plays in the field. He covered first for the first out on a grounder to Trevor Ezell. Then, on Julian Infante's bunt, Wicklander bobbled the ball and then threw to first for the third out. He got Ty Duvall on a called third strike in between those two plays.

Vanderbilt 7, Arkansas 3 - End 3rd Inning

Matt Goodheart and Heston Kjerstad singled, but that threat ended when Jack Kenley popped to center and Jacob Nesbit struck out. Vandy starter Patrick Raby has thrown 63 pitches through three innings.

Arkansas goes to the bullpen with lefty Patrick Wicklander to open the bottom of the third inning. Julian Infante greeted him with a no-doubt homer to left field. It's the second straight inning Infante opened with a homer. Wicklander hit two batters and gave up a single to load the bases with no outs. After a visit to the mound by pitching coach Matt Hobbs, Wicklander settled down to fan Ethan Paul and Phillip Clarke. Harrison Ray's pop to left set the Commodores down.

Vanderbilt 6, Arkansas 3 - End 2nd Inning

The Hogs added one run on Trevor Ezell's second double of the day. Jack Nesbit and Casey Opitz opened with singles, Opitz beating out a bunt. After Christian Franklin grounded into a double play, Ezell plated Nesbit with a double to left.

Arkansas starter Cody Scroggins gave up five runs in the second as the Commodores batted around. Scroggins is struggling to get his slider over the plate, just missing. He's walked four and is at 65 pitches through two innings. He got out of the inning when Heston Kjerstad went to the wall to catch a fly ball.

Julian Infante lifted a wind-blown homer to left on an outside slider to open the Vandy second. Then, after two one-out walks, Ethan Paul and Phillip Clarke delivered back to back singles to right. Two scored on Clarke's soft liner in front of Heston Kjerstad. A wild pitch and a ground out to short plated Paul. Stephen Scott tripled off the walk in right center to make it 6-6-3.

Arkansas 2, Vanderbilt 1 - End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks scored two runs with two outs against Vandy starter Patrick Raby. Trevor Ezell doubled to lead off, a drive that was wind blown and hit high off the wall in left. Matt Goodheart drew a one-out walk. Heston Kjerstad's pop up fell between the third baseman and left fielder to plate Ezell, Goodheart motoring to third. Jack Kenley singled to make it a 2-0 lead. The inning ended with Kenley getting picked off at first.

Vanderbilt answered with one run against Arkansas starter Cody Scroggins. Austin Martin singled and J.J. Bleday walked to open the inning. Ethan Paul reached on a fielder's choice, with Bleday forced at second. Phillip Clarke stroked a 3-0 fast ball through the middle for an RBI. The Commodores would load the bases on a walk, but Scroggins retired Ty Duvall on a pop to right to end the threat.

Pregame

Vanderbilt won the opener, 3-2, on Friday night in a pitching duel between Drake Fellows and Arkansas' Isaiah Campbell. There was nothing close about Saturday's game. Moved to afternoon to avoid bad weather, it was all bad news for the Razorbacks. The Commodores scored seven runs before an out was made in the bottom of the first and whacked the Razorbacks, 12-2. Vandy led 12-0 after three innings, battering starter Connor Noland and reliever Kole Ramage.

No. 7 Vandy entered with a 27-8 overall record, 9-5 in the SEC. The No. 10 Hogs started the day at 25-10, 8-6.