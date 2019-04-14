Man on I-40 exits car, is fatally hit

A car struck and killed a Mayflower man who had stepped outside his car to check the damage to his vehicle after an accident Saturday, an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary said.

Brandon Hatley, 22, was struck about 2:20 a.m. in a westbound lane of Interstate 40 near Conway, the report said. The driver of the vehicle that struck Hatley was not named or listed as injured in the report.

The report does not list any details of the accident that prompted Hatley to get out of his vehicle.

State police officers listed the conditions as clear and dry at the time of the incident.

