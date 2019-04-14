MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS

WHEN 2:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 0.00); Drillers: RHP Mitchell White (0-0, 0.00).

PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases. $3 discount coupons available at Edwards Food Giant locations. Operation Military Appreciation, $3 discount with military ID. Families admitted for $10 with a church bulletin.

SHORT HOPS The Travelers and Drillers were rained out Saturday. The two teams will make up the game with a doubleheader on Friday, May 10.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

MONDAY NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY NW Arkansas, 11 a.m.

THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.