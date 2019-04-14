Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. TULSA DRILLERS
WHEN 2:10 p.m.
WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 0.00); Drillers: RHP Mitchell White (0-0, 0.00).
PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases. $3 discount coupons available at Edwards Food Giant locations. Operation Military Appreciation, $3 discount with military ID. Families admitted for $10 with a church bulletin.
SHORT HOPS The Travelers and Drillers were rained out Saturday. The two teams will make up the game with a doubleheader on Friday, May 10.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.
MONDAY NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
TUESDAY NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY NW Arkansas, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Print Headline: MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
