Russell, LeVert help smoke 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- D'Angelo Russell flashed some postseason magic, playing like the All-Star leader Brooklyn needed with 26 points, and Caris LeVert scored 23 to lead the Nets to an impressive 111-102 victory Saturday over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

The sixth-seeded Nets turned Philly into the city of 20,000 boos -- and that's just counting the ones echoing throughout the Wells Fargo Center -- as they smoked a Sixers team that resembled one straight out of the early Process era.

Jimmy Butler scored 36 points and saved the Sixers, widely considered a favorite to at least reach the East semis, from losing by 25. Joel Embiid slogged his way through 24 forgettable minutes on his bum left knee. Ben Simmons was a postseason dud against Russell, his high school teammate.

Russell, LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie gave the Sixers fits off the dribble, buried open looks from three-point range, and suddenly a team that got hot late just to make the playoffs has the upper-hand on the road over a 51-victory team stocked with stars.

Russell, who scored 19 points in the second half, can safely scroll through his cell phone to see he's trending.

Who knows what the Sixers used a phone for -- benchwarmer Amir Johnson appeared to show Embiid a text when they sat on the bench and the Sixers down 16 in the fourth. Johnson then slid the phone into his warmup pants pocket.

The Sixers sure phoned it in.

Poised for a postseason breakthrough, Russell flourished and hit a string of jumpers in the third that never let the Sixers seriously chip away at the lead. LeVert's third three in the fourth made it a 16-point game and there was no looking back for one of the biggest victories since the Nets moved to Brooklyn. Russell raised his arms in celebration as he headed down the tunnel into Brooklyn's locker room.

BROOKLYN (111)

Carroll 3-10 4-4 11, Kurucs 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 1-4 0-0 2, Russell 10-25 4-5 26, J.Harris 5-7 0-0 13, Dudley 0-2 4-4 4, Graham 0-1 2-2 2, Davis 5-7 2-2 12, Dinwiddie 6-14 4-5 18, LeVert 8-18 4-4 23. Totals 38-88 24-26 111.

PHILADELPHIA (102)

Butler 11-22 13-15 36, T.Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Embiid 5-15 12-18 22, B.Simmons 4-9 1-5 9, Redick 2-7 0-0 5, Scott 1-8 0-0 3, Bolden 1-2 0-0 2, Marjanovic 5-7 3-4 13, McConnell 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 35-86 29-42 102.

Brooklyn 31 31 31 18 -- 111

Philadelphia 22 32 28 20 -- 102

3-Point Goals--Brooklyn 11-26 (LeVert 3-3, J.Harris 3-4, Dinwiddie 2-5, Russell 2-6, Carroll 1-5, Graham 0-1, Dudley 0-2), Philadelphia 3-25 (Butler 1-3, Redick 1-4, Scott 1-8, Bolden 0-1, J.Simmons 0-2, T.Harris 0-2, Embiid 0-5). Fouled Out--Redick. Rebounds--Brooklyn 45 (Davis 16), Philadelphia 50 (Embiid 15). Assists--Brooklyn 15 (Russell, Dudley 4), Philadelphia 20 (T.Harris 6). Total Fouls--Brooklyn 27, Philadelphia 24. Technicals--Embiid. Attendance--20,437 (20,478).

MAGIC 104, RAPTORS 101

TORONTO -- D.J. Augustin scored 25 points, including the tiebreaking three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and Orlando beat Toronto in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

Kawhi Leonard got a final shot for Toronto, but missed the rim with his three-pointer from the top.

Aaron Gordon had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 16 points and Jonathan Isaac had 11 as the No. 7-seeded Magic became the latest team to beat Toronto in the opening game of a playoff series. The Raptors are 2-14 in playoff openers.

Leonard scored 25 points, Pascal Siakam had 24 and Fred VanVleet had 14 for the second-seeded Raptors, who reclaimed the lead after trailing by 16 points in the second quarter, but couldn't hold on down the stretch.

Toronto got 13 points apiece from Danny Green and Marc Gasol, but guard Kyle Lowry finished scoreless, missing all seven of his attempts. Lowry did have eight assists and seven rebounds.

ORLANDO (104)

Isaac 5-10 0-0 11, Gordon 3-10 2-2 10, Vucevic 3-14 4-4 11, Augustin 9-13 3-4 25, Fournier 7-18 0-0 16, Iwundu 1-2 2-2 5, Birch 2-4 2-3 6, Carter-Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Ross 2-11 5-5 10. Totals 36-90 18-20 104.

TORONTO (101)

Leonard 10-18 2-3 25, Siakam 12-24 0-0 24, Gasol 5-9 1-2 13, Lowry 0-7 0-2 0, Green 4-9 2-2 13, Powell 1-4 2-2 4, Ibaka 2-6 0-0 5, VanVleet 5-9 1-2 14, Meeks 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 40-88 9-14 101.

Orlando 25 32 18 29 -- 104

Toronto 30 19 27 25 -- 101

3-Point Goals--Orlando 14-29 (Augustin 4-5, Gordon 2-2, Carter-Williams 2-3, Fournier 2-5, Iwundu 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Isaac 1-4, Ross 1-5), Toronto 12-36 (Leonard 3-5, VanVleet 3-6, Green 3-7, Gasol 2-5, Ibaka 1-1, Powell 0-2, Siakam 0-4, Lowry 0-6). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Orlando 48 (Gordon 10), Toronto 45 (Siakam 9). Assists--Orlando 19 (Augustin 6), Toronto 23 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls--Orlando 19, Toronto 19. Attendance--19,937 (19,800).

WARRIORS 121, CLIPPERS 104

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry scored 38 points and made 8 three-pointers to give him the most in postseason history, and top-seeded Golden State began its quest for a three-peat by running away from frustrated Los Angeles for a victory in its playoff opener on a night tempers flared.

Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley (Arkansas Razorbacks) were ejected with 4:41 to go, just 19 seconds after they received double-technicals when Durant stripped Beverley and the Clippers guard fell into the scorer's table. They both became enraged again and official Ed Malloy immediately sent them both to the locker room.

Curry shot 8 for 12 from deep to pass Ray Allen (385) for career postseason threes with 386, had a postseason career-high 15 rebounds, 7 assists and the 31st 30-point postseason performance of his career.

LA CLIPPERS (104)

Gilgeous-Alexander 6-16 3-4 18, Gallinari 4-14 4-4 15, Zubac 0-2 0-0 0, Beverley 1-6 0-0 3, Shamet 1-6 0-0 3, J.Green 4-9 0-0 10, Chandler 0-1 2-2 2, Harrell 11-15 4-8 26, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 11-21 2-2 25, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 0-3 0-0 0, Wallace 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 38-94 17-22 104.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Durant 8-16 6-6 23, D.Green 7-12 1-1 17, Cousins 4-12 0-0 9, Curry 11-16 8-9 38, Thompson 5-14 1-1 12, McKinnie 1-2 0-0 3, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Bogut 1-1 1-1 3, Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0, Iguodala 4-7 0-2 8. Totals 45-91 17-20 121.

LA Clippers 27 29 23 25 -- 104

Golden State 36 33 29 23 -- 121

3-Point Goals--LA Clippers 11-30 (Gallinari 3-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-6, J.Green 2-5, Williams 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Chandler 0-1, Temple 0-2), Golden State 14-30 (Curry 8-12, D.Green 2-4, McKinnie 1-1, Durant 1-2, Cousins 1-3, Thompson 1-6, Iguodala 0-1, Cook 0-1). Fouled Out--Cousins. Rebounds--LA Clippers 40 (Gallinari 8), Golden State 53 (Curry 15). Assists--LA Clippers 24 (Williams 9), Golden State 31 (Curry, D.Green 7). Total Fouls--LA Clippers 22, Golden State 22. Technicals--Gallinari, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Beverley 2, Durant 2. Ejected--Beverley, Durant. Attendance--19,596 (19,596).

At a glance

NBA PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

Saturday's games

Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102

Brooklyn leads series 1-0

Orlando 104, Toronto 101

Orlando leads series 1-0

Golden State 121, LA Clippers 104

Golden State leads series 1-0

San Antonio at Denver, (n)

First game of series

Today's games

All times Central

Indiana at Boston, noon

First game of series

Oklahoma City at Portland, 2:30 p.m.

First game of series

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

First game of series

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

First game of series

Monday's games

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

LA Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Photo by AP/CHRIS SZAGOLA

Brooklyn point guard D’Angelo Russell (1) shoots over Philadelphia guard JJ Redick, drawing Redick’s sixth foul, during the second half of the Nets’ 111-102 victory over the 76ers on Saturday in the first game of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Philadelphia. Russell led the Nets with 26 points.

Sports on 04/14/2019