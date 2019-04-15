2 Northwest Arkansas women charged in girl's drug death

Melissa Cramer (left) and Joanne Hostetter (right). Photo by Washington County sheriff's office.

Two Northwest Arkansas women failed to lock up prescription drugs that a child later took and died from, despite a prior state agency's order to put away "numerous" pill bottles, according to court documents filed this month.

Authorities said 27-year-old Melissa Cramer and 57-year-old Joanne Hostetter, both of Farmington, were charged last week in Washington County Circuit Court with felony child endangerment and negligent homicide, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors allege a girl younger than 10 years old died on March 5 after ingesting an undisclosed prescription medication that was kept in an easily accessible part of the home.

A probable cause affidavit said the Arkansas Department of Human Services previously told Cramer - who authorities describe as the child’s caretaker and aunt – to put the medications in a locked place.

The document stated that Cramer left “numerous bottles” in easily reachable places, “creating a danger of death or serious physical injury from accidental ingestion.”

Records show Cramer was a caretaker to several other children at the home.

A court order filed earlier this month shows five children - ranging between 12 and less than a year old - were being tested for drugs.

Hostetter is the girl’s grandmother and guardian, authorities said.

The steeper child endangerment infraction each woman faces carries a maximum six-year prison sentence and fines up to $10,000.

Cramer and Hostetter pleaded not guilty during past court appearances. They remained in the Washington County jail Monday with bond set at $200,000.

Court records didn’t list an attorney representing Cramer. Hostetter’s attorney didn’t return messages seeking comment Monday afternoon.

A trial is set for June.