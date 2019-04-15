Arkansas man's body found after apparent motorcycle crash

BELLA VISTA -- The body of a Bella Vista man was found Sunday morning in the aftermath of what appears to be a motorcycle wreck, according to the Bella Vista Police Department.

Dean Eshom, 61, was found off Taransay Drive in Bella Vista. He was last seen Friday afternoon, according to police. Police received a missing person report on Eshom about 10:20 a.m. Sunday and began a search.

A civilian whose name was not released by police found Eshom's body and his wrecked motorcycle during the search. No foul play is suspected, police said. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.