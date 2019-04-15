Arkansas woman, 21, killed after car strikes tree along highway, police say

A 21-year-old driver was killed in a Sunday morning wreck after her car veered off a northeast Arkansas highway and struck a tree, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Cortez Kennedy Avenue near Wilson.

A state police report posted Monday said the Kia Soul that Haley Andrew, of Osceola, was driving left the road and hit a tree. She suffered fatal injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

The report didn’t say what caused Andrew's car to veer off the road but noted wet roads and rain at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 114 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, including 17 so far in April.