Benton County marriage licenses

April 4
Todd Justin Boyd, 54, Rogers, and Ruth Alexandra Rueda-Gaitan, 48, Bella Vista
Samuel Chanse Floyd, 35, and Julie Erin Coon, 27, both of Rogers
Adam Glenn Hackett, 36, and Alycia Elizabeth Ward, 27, both of Bella Vista
Travis Ray Hall, 32, and Kayla Dawn Brewer, 28, both of Bentonville
Chryz Michael Humphrys, 55, Siloam Springs, and Anna Jill Barlow, 52, Summers
Raymond Joseph Martinez, 29, and Morgan Lyn Rosales, 22, both of Bentonville
Zacharie Brian Roach, 25, and Mercedes Nicole Wiley, 25, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Eskel Desmond Ross, 46, and Dusty Mae Dawn Meins, 43, both of Rogers
Austin Scott Thrasher, 25, and Tatum Lin Tanner, 21, both of Centerton
Timothy John Warden, 43, and Melissa Jane Varnell, 37, both of Garfield
Travis Justin Willems, 27, and Emily Elizabeth Pappas, 26, both of Little Rock
April 5
Robert Michael Albertson, 45, and Lisa Marie Blackwood, 46, both of Rogers
Edmund Charles Benson Jr., 56, and Barbara Ann Crabb, 51, both of Bentonville
Caleb Lee Bynum, 28, and Breanna Grace Gulledge, 28, both of Rogers
John Dalton Cain, 25, and Dana Dawn Thompson, 22, both of Joplin, Mo.
Bryan Franklin Coker, 43, and Cristi Denae Hugus, 37, both of Decatur
Scott Edward DeBusk Jr., 35, and Jessica Claudette Foux, 26, both of Pittsburg, Kan.
Clyde O. Ford Jr., 69, and Donna Charisse Taylor, 61, both of Lowell
Buster Lee Hulse, 60, and Linda Gail Roe, 61, both of Lowell
Samuel Joseph Jones, 45, and Iesha Tamicka Ways, 38, both of Bentonville
Coby Daniel McCauley, 20, Bentonville, and Jillian Diane Peralta, 18, Centerton
Hunter Conner Munch, 22, Little Rock, and Katlyn Elizabeth Gardenhire, 24, Beebe
Steven Michael Pagluica, 42, and Andrea Tucker Womble, 34, both of Rogers
Chase Hunter Robison, 24, and Erica Ray Olinghouse, 24, both of Decatur
Jackie Harold Rogers, 49, Rogers, and Shelly Kay Marie Martin, 43, Garfield
Santiago Vanegas-Arbelaez, 23, and Gwendolyn Mackenzie Anderson, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Zachory Alan Wolfe, 22, and Kambrean Jarissa Barrett, 20, both of Siloam Springs
April 8
Jonathan Carl Bradley, 60, and Lennie Faye Boylan, 57, both of Pineville, Mo.
Carter Timothy Drain, 23, Springdale, and Elizabeth Anna Brott, 25, Siloam Springs
Ethan Michael Higgins, 24, Pea Ridge, and Nina Catherine Echelle, 21, Stigler, Okla.
Marvin John Longsine, 70, and Janet Kay Burrow, 69, both of Siloam Springs
Caleb Joel Murry, 29, and Michelle June Tolly, 26, both of Rogers
Jesse William Stanley, 30, and Lindsay Marie Vandiver, 35, both of Bentonville
Saylor Grace Hamilton Starks, 19, Crossroads, Texas, and Madisyn Brooke Dowell, 21, Springdale
Benjamin James Vanpool, 26, and Josephine Tinuviel Jackson, 23, both of Bentonville
Derek Mitchel Walker, 28, and Mary Rose Semon, 27, both of Centerton
Paul David Zimmerman, 59, Tulsa, Okla., and Lesia Jean Gay, 59, Bella Vista
April 9
Adam Zachary Dyson, 37, and Taylor Linette Moreau, 28, both of Rogers
Scott David Eckhardt, 31, and Abby Elizabeth Gudenschwager, 28, both of Bentonville
Daniel Lee Hickman, 41, and MacKenzie Kay James, 28, both of Rogers
Adam Michael Madden, 23, and Emily Nicole Cook, 22, both of Siloam Springs
David Michael Rives, 26, and Jennifer Anne Pierce, 26, both of Fayetteville
Hector Salinas-Estrada, 27, and Marta Gloria Arriola-Anzora, 22, both of Rogers
April 10
Bradley Joseph Ackerlund, 27, and Ashley Nicole Zenoni, 31, both of Bentonville
Christopher Aaron Caudle, 26, and Ashlynn Nicole Newberry, 26, both of Centerton
Erik Duane Johnson, 30, and Elizabeth Michelle Newcome, 30, both of League City, Texas
Stephen Michael Stanton, 31, and Delanie Sue Gerber, 28, both of Rogers
James Byron Whiteley, 32, and Kandy Renea Drabenstott, 30, both of Siloam Springs
NW News on 04/15/2019
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
Comments