Central Arkansas woman recovering after weekend shooting, police say

A central Arkansas woman was in stable condition Monday after being shot this past weekend, authorities said.

The Benton Police Department said the 51-year-old was hit by a bullet around 9 p.m. Saturday along Gum Street.

Medical crews brought the woman to a local hospital for her injury before she underwent surgery. Prior to surgery she was in serious condition, but she was listed in stable condition Monday, officials said.

Details on what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.

Police said no arrests have been made and investigators haven’t identified the shooter. Benton police said detectives continued to track down leads Monday afternoon.