Cliff fall kills hiker in Northwest Arkansas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption Hawksbill Crag in the Upper Buffalo Wilderness is one of the most photographed promontories in Arkansas. A round-trip hike from the trailhead to the crag and back is three miles. - Photo by Flip Putthoff

A hiker died after falling Saturday morning from Hawksbill Crag in the Buffalo River area in Newton County, Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said.

Sheriff's deputies and rescue teams had been at the scene for several hours as of 2 p.m. Saturday, Wheeler said. Exactly when the woman fell remained uncertain.

Hawksbill Crag or Whitaker Point in Northwest Arkansas is a rock overhang more than 100 feet from the ground below. The crag is widely considered one of Arkansas' most-photographed hiking areas, and several people have died in falls there in recent years, Wheeler said.

More details about the death will be released after family members of the woman have been notified, Wheeler said.

Metro on 04/14/2019

Print Headline: Cliff fall kills hiker in Northwest Arkansas

Comments

  • MaxCady
    April 14, 2019 at 11:07 a.m.

    Selfiecide?
  • ZeebronZ
    April 14, 2019 at 12:39 p.m.

    I am beginning to believe people have taken leave of their senses. A needless death.

  • Libertarian
    April 14, 2019 at 12:40 p.m.

    Other news reports say she was a 20 year old Iowa college student on a class trip. Just heart breaking.
  • eaglescout
    April 14, 2019 at 2:10 p.m.

    The selfie will look so much better if you get reeeaal close to the edge...
  • LR1955
    April 14, 2019 at 7:07 p.m.

    I also heard/read 20 year old Iowa college student on a class trip, was sitting for a photo & view, shifted a bit to a better position, and rolled off.
    Sad!
