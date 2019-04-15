Arkansas inmate pronounced dead after being found unresponsive, officials say

The Arkansas Department of Correction said an inmate was pronounced dead on Sunday night after he was found unresponsive, authorities said Monday.

Shortly before 9:11 p.m. Cummins Unit security staff in Grady found Kelly Holcomb, 43, unresponsive in his cell after being alerted to his condition by his cellmate. Security and medical staff performed emergency treatment, but Holcomb was pronounced dead approximately 44 minutes later, the release said.

Holcomb was serving a 23-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2016 to three counts of rape and one count of introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person, according to court documents.