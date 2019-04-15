Little Rock police respond to shooting scene; SWAT team en route

Little Rock police responded to reports of a shooting Monday afternoon. Photo by John Sykes.

Police in Little Rock responded to a reported shooting that required a SWAT team's deployment just south of Interstate 630 Monday afternoon, officials said.

Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said the shooting happened around 2:52 p.m. Dispatch reports state the shooting happened in the 4300 block of West 11th Street.

Barnes said at least one person was reported to be a victim in a shooting, but police haven’t confirmed whether the person was hurt.

Police said a SWAT team was en route to the area around 3:15 p.m.

Details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story