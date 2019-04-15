Little Rock's new police chief sworn in

Keith Humphrey was sworn in as Little Rock's new police chief Monday morning. - Photo by Rachel Herzog

Keith Humphrey was sworn in as Little Rock’s 38th police chief Monday morning.

In a brief ceremony at City Hall, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he was “thrilled” to welcome Humphrey to Arkansas' capital city, describing him as a man of integrity.

After taking the oath of office from Little Rock District Judge Mark Leverett, Humphrey told a gathering of city and Police Department officials that he was eager to begin. Monday marked his first day on the job — about a week earlier than a date that had been previously set.

"This is home. We’re ready to get started,” Humphrey said. “Let me tell you: whatever’s fractured, we’re going to fix.”

A change of command ceremony will take place April 28 at 5 p.m. in the William Grant Still Grand Ballroom of the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. There, Humphrey will formally accept the duties from interim chief Wayne Bewley.

