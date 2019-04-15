Man stabbed several times following fight at Arkansas gas station, police say

An Arkansan seriously injured another man Sunday after allegedly stabbing him multiple times with a knife outside of a gas station, police said.

The Dardanelle Police Department said officers responded to an apparent fight between two men around 8 p.m. to a Valero gas station off of Arkansas 7. Police said officers found one of the men had been stabbed multiple times, including in his head and arm.

Authorities said they arrested 29-year-old Juan Carlos Fernandez of Danville on suspicion of first-degree battery.

Fernandez was trying to leave when police arrived, officials said.

Medical crews brought the injured man to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that police described as being severe.

His condition wasn’t immediately known Monday, nor were details about what led to the fight.

Jail records show Fernandez was booked into the Yell County jail where he remained Monday with bond not yet set.

Records didn’t list an attorney to comment on Fernandez’s behalf.