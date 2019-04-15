TENNIS

Garin wins in Houston

Christian Garin of Chile won the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday for his first ATP World Tour title, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3. Nearly six years after winning the French Open Juniors title, Garin, 22, finally broke through on the tour, spoiling Ruud's bid to become the first Norwegian winner. Garin got the decisive service break for a 4-2 third-set lead when, ripping a blistering forehand approach shot, he coaxed Ruud into popping up a backhand volley he easily put away. Garin then easily served out in cool and breezy, but sunny conditions.

MOTOR SPORTS

Rossi takes Long Beach GP

Alexander Rossi conquered the streets of Long Beach, Calif., for the second consecutive year. Rossi won the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the pole Sunday, same as last year, and had the field covered very early. His margin of victory over Josef Newgarden was more than 20 seconds and earned the 200th victory for Andretti Autosport across all series. Rossi was the first driver to win consecutive races at Long Beach since Sebastien Bourdais won three consecutive from 2005 to 2007. Newgarden for Team Penske finished 20.2359 seconds behind with a Chevrolet. Graham Rahal was third across the finish line --25.4589 seconds behind Rossi-- but lost the podium finish because IndyCar accused him of blocking Scott Dixon on the final lap. Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, was moved to third and Rahal finished fourth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Hamilton wins Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, beating teammate and pole sitter Valtteri Bottas with a quicker start from his No. 2 spot on the grid. It was his sixth victory in the Shanghai race. Hamilton, the five-time and defending champion, led for the entire race after the quick start for his 75th career victory. It also moved him into the lead in the overall standings after three races. The next is in two weeks in Baku, Azerbaijan. Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Mercedes has won the first three races -- two for Hamilton and one for Bottas -- despite early hints this season that Ferrari had more flat-out speed. Hamilton has 68 points after three races followed by Bottas (62), Verstappen (39), Vettel (37) and Leclerc (36). The race was billed as the 1,000th in Formula One history dating from the first race in 1950 at the Silverstone circuit in England. That was won on May 13 by Guiseppe Farina in an Alfa Romeo.

HORSE RACING

Pimlico grandstand closing

The northern grandstand at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore has significantly deteriorated and will be closed for the 144th running of the Preakness in May. The Stronach Group said Saturday that the northern grandstand adjacent to the clubhouse is 125 years old, the oldest seating area at the park, and is no longer capable of bearing the weight of its stated capacity of 6,670 fans. The Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico, said the closure will be in effect for the entire spring meeting, which includes the Preakness on May 18. The grandstand represents nearly 47 percent of the approximately 14,000 seats in Pimlico's clubhouse, main grandstand, old grandstand and sports palace, and make up about 17.5 percent of the overall seated capacity of nearly 38,000 people, according to the track's website. An additional 82,000 people are estimated to fit in standing room and infield areas. A recent Maryland Stadium Authority study found that Pimlico itself had "reached the end of its useful life."

BASKETBALL

LSU reinstates Wade, who ‘denied any wrongdoing’

BATON ROUGE — LSU has decided to reinstate recently suspended basketball Coach Will Wade, Athletic Director Joe Alleva announced Sunday night.

The move came two days after Wade met with LSU and NCAA officials, during which Alleva said the second-year Tigers coach “answered all questions and denied any wrongdoing in connection with recently reported allegations of irregularities in college basketball recruiting.”

LSU was having one of the better seasons in program history under Wade, 36, when he was suspended indefinitely. His punishment came on the heels of a Yahoo report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with a person convicted funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits.

In transcripts of the phone call, Wade discussed presenting a “strong” offer to an apparent third-party who represented then-recruit Javonte Smart. It was not clear from the leaked transcripts whether Wade in fact violated NCAA rules or if Smart, a freshman who started 18 games this past season, knew about the offer.

“Wade’s explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU,” Alleva said.

Friday’s meeting marked the first meaningful face-to-face communication between all parties since LSU suspended Wade for initially refusing to meet with school officials on March 8.

“The university regrets that Coach Wade did not choose to fulfill his obligations to LSU when he was first asked to do so,” Alleva said. “However, the seriousness of the allegations and Coach Wade’s prior refusal to refute them could not be ignored without exposing the university and the basketball program to great risk.”

After being held out for LSU’s regular-season finale, Smart was cleared to play in the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Wade, meanwhile, was replaced for the regular season-finale and the postseason on an interim basis by assistant Tony Benford.

“I sincerely apologize to the university and our fans for the disruption to the university and the program,” said Wade, who was advised by his previous attorney not to meet with LSU officials until it was clear whether he’d be called to testify in a federal trial against the person to whom he spoke on the wire-tapped call.

LSU, which won the SEC regular-season championship, lost in the third round of the conference tournament against Florida after receiving a double bye. The Tigers then advanced past the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual Final Four participant Michigan State.

