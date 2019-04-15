Police Beat

Police: Man jailed after threat to kill

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he threatened to a kill a woman, police said.

Officers with the Sherwood Police Department said they went to the Kum & Go gas station on East Kiehl Avenue in response to reports that Jay Deshawn Radke, 20, of Sherwood threatened a woman. Police said Radke was in a vehicle with two other people when he met the woman at a park across from her house.

The woman told officers that she was led to believe that Radke's girlfriend was the only one she was meeting, but she left the area when she noticed he was in the car, according to police. She said that after she left the area, Radke used his girlfriend's phone to call her and threatened to "kill her" and show up at her work, according to police.

Police said multiple witnesses heard the threat and that the woman was visibly afraid Radke would send someone to harm her.

Radke was taken into custody and charged with making a terrorist threat.

State Desk on 04/15/2019