Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rape reported in UA parking lot

by Josh Snyder | Today at 1:59 p.m. 0comments

Authorities at the University of Arkansas received a call Tuesday that a person was raped by an acquaintance in a campus parking lot, according to reports.

An entry in UA police’s daily call log shows a person reported that they were raped in an unknown parking lot on campus on April 6. The log does not indicate when or on what part of campus the assault took place, though a Title IX review is pending.

The rape was reported to a campus security authority and was logged for statistical purposes with university police, though the victim had not filed a formal report with university police as of early Monday afternoon, Capt. Gary Crain, spokesman for the department, said.

According to Crain, campus security authorities include resident advisors, bus drivers and campus escorts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT