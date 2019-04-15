Rescheduled Capital City Classic 10K will try again Saturday

Deer will bolt out of the way when the Capital City Classic takes over Two Rivers Park on Saturday evening. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/MITCHELL PE MASILUN)

Dangerous weather April 6 forced organizers of the 40th annual Capital City Classic to reschedule the 40th running of their storied 10K. The new date is 5 p.m. Saturday at Two Rivers Park.

Racers who registered for the original date do not have to re-register — unless they have lost their timing chips. Registration has reopened for other interested runners and walkers, for $25 (plus $2.50) using a link at littlerockroadrunners.com, arkrrca.com or arkansasrunner.com through midnight Thursday.

Racers can save the $2.50 by registering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Rock City Running in Little Rock's Colony West shopping center; or register Saturday in the park for $30 beginning about 3:15 p.m. Racers age 8 and younger can do the 10K for $12; but the one-mile kids run is free.

Through its Facebook page, the Little Rock Roadrunners Club has asked runners who already picked up a timing chip but cannot make the new date to return that chip to the store in person or mail it to Rock City Running, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, AR 72227.

If you plan to race, though, keep the chip, the club posts, adding, "and please bring it to the race. If you come without the chip, a new registration will have to be recorded, and this will take more time to get ready."

Also, if you have your bib number, "bring and wear it. If you have lost it or forget it race morning, you will not be issued a new number. Your chip is the key to your getting your time."

The race is an event in the 2109 Arkansas Grand Prix series of footraces, which means series competitors who are trying to do the 20 races that are open to individuals (a 21st event is for teams) can't qualify as "Iron" runners unless they do this rescheduled race -- even if they did show up in the park April 6, got soaking wet and witnessed its cancellation.

More information is available by calling (501) 231-3730.

The remaining events in the series are the May 25 track meet for teams only and:

• Arkansas Runner 2M at 7:30 a.m. June 8 in Benton, conducted by the Saline County Striders.

• Go! Mile with seven heats, the first of which begins at 7 a.m. June 15 at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

• Heat Is On 8K at 7 p.m. July 13 at Batesville -- an evening race to mitigate summer.

• Watermelon 5K on Aug. 10 in Hope.

• ARK 5K Classic on Aug. 31 at Crystal Hill Elementary School in North Little Rock.

• Minuteman XC 5K on Sept. 7 at the old Western Hills Golf Course in Little Rock.

• 38th annual Arkansas 20K on Sept. 21 beginning at the River Center complex in Benton and ranging out of the city on a challenging course.

• Great 5K Pumpkin Run on Sept. 28 at the historic Lonoke Depot, benefiting Open Arms Shelter.

• White River 4M Classic on Oct. 26, conducted by the White River Roadrunners in Batesville.

• Breakaway 10K on Nov. 9 at Harding University's First Security Stadium in Searcy.

• Spa 10K on Nov. 16, part of the Spa Running Festival (half marathon, 5K and 1K Squirt Race) in Hot Springs.

• White River Marathon on Nov. 23 at Mountain Home.

• CASA 1/2 Marathon on Dec. 14 beginning at UAPB Golden Lion Stadium in Pine Bluff.

The series is an annual meta-competition among teams representing the state's running clubs; individual members also compete. But other runners and walkers who aren't doing the series will notice that these events are required to provide amenities basic to safe and orderly footraces, and that they hand out a large number of trophies in many age divisions.

Birds in the Bostons

Birders can gather at Wattle Hollow Retreat Center, just north of Devil's Den State Park, in the Boston Mountains on Easter Sunday to explore hardwood forest, small farm and stream environments with good views of birds and plants typical of the highland forests of Boston Mountains.

For a leisurely downhill stroll to the center, meet no later than 9 a.m. along Arkansas 170 at the turn into Wattle. Organizer Joe Neal asks that no one park along the highway south of the turn, only north of the turn or on the other side of the highway.

If you are late, he says, go directly to the retreat center to park: Arriving between 9:30 and 10 a.m. will let you catch the group.

Neal says the walk is free and open to the public, no need to register. "If you have walking impairments, the porch at the retreat center is a wonderful place to see birds and a vast mountainous landscape in comfort. All ages and abilities are welcome."

More information about the center is at (479) 225-2381.

Iron Pig Festival

The Iron Pig Festival in Fayetteville on Saturday includes four events: a 5K, a 1 mile fun run, an 18-mile road bicycle time trial and a duathlon that is USA Triathlon's South Central Regional Duathlon championships.

The events will be staged at Fayetteville Executive Airport, Drake Field beginning with the fun run at 8:45 a.m. The running courses are flat, the cycling course is less so, but the website describes it as not too hilly for early in racing season.

The duathlon begins at 9 a.m. Racers will run 5K, bike 18 miles and run 5K again. Individual and team registration are available.

Fees vary by event and registration date and are charted on the Iron Pig Festival pages at trisignup.com (a shortcut link: arkansasonline.com/415du). Prices include a cotton T-shirt. Subtract $5 if you don't want a shirt, or for $10, upgrade to a fancier fiber.

More information is at (479) 521-7766.

