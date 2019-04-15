Segura's HR, spotless relief power Phillies' victory

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 3, MARLINS 1 (14)

MIAMI -- Jean Segura's two-run home run to left in the 14th inning put Philadelphia on top, and the Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday in the longest game of the young season for either team.

Andrew McCutchen tripled to the wall in left-center, and Segura followed with his first home run of the season.

Cesar Hernandez also got his first home run of the season for the Phillies. Brian Anderson hit his second for Miami.

Wei-Yin Chen (0-1) came on to pitch the 14th, was charged with both runs and his ERA actually dipped from 24.75 to 23.40. Chen -- the highest-paid Marlins player this season, making $20 million -- has allowed 12 runs over three innings of relief in his last two appearances.

Miami batters struck out 18 times, tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.

Victor Arano (1-0) pitched the 12th and 13th for Philadelphia, getting all six outs by strikeout. Jose Alvarez worked the 14th, gave up a leadoff single but finished out his first save.

The Phillies had runners on in each of the last five innings, a total of eight during that span -- and stranded them all.

With the bullpen depleted, the Marlins went to Chen and Philadelphia wasted no time before breaking through. McCutchen -- who had been 0 for 6 on the day -- hit his triple just out of the reach of center fielder Lewis Brinson, and Segura's home run was a no-doubter.

Philadelphia got runners into scoring position in each of the first three innings, but couldn't break through against Miami starter Jose Urena until Hernandez hit a two-out home run in the fourth for a 1-0 lead.

That was the lone big mistake for Urena, who allowed 7 hits, struck out 7 and walked none in 7 innings. His ERA fell from 9.22 to 6.53.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez allowed 2 hits, walked 3 and struck out 4 against a Marlins lineup that came in batting .230 on the season and had three starters entering the day under .200. Velasquez was one swing shy of taking a no-hitter into the seventh, but Anderson's home run to left tied the game at 1-1.

That's the way it stayed for the next 2 hours, 51 minutes -- until Segura connected.

PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 3 Rookie Jason Martin hit a tiebreaking double in the top of the ninth inning against Washington's shaky bullpen, then Felipe Vázquez escaped a bases-loaded jam to give Pittsburgh a victory over host Washington.

ROCKIES 4, GIANTS 0 German Marquez pitched a one-hitter and visiting Colorado ended an eight-game losing streak by beating San Francisco.

DODGERS 7, BREWERS 1 Ross Stripling tossed eight strong innings to rescue an overworked bullpen, Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo homered, and host Los Angeles routed Milwaukee.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 4 Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings, pinch-hitter David Peralta had a three-run home run and Arizona beat visiting San Diego.

CARDINALS 9, REDS 5 Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs and Matt Carpenter connected for a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning that sent St. Louis over Cincinnati for a split of their two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico.

BRAVES 7, METS 3 Julio Teheran out-pitched Jacob deGrom, Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis homered, and host Atlanta beat New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, ORIOLES 0 David Price pitched seven stellar innings with seven strikeouts, Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run and drove in every run, and Boston beat visiting Baltimore.

WHITE SOX 5, YANKEES 2 Tim Anderson hit his first career grand slam and Carlos Rodón pitched Chicago to a victory over host New York.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 4 Pinch-hitter Guillermo Heredia homered to cap a five-run burst in the eighth inning and visiting Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 4 Jose Berrios pitched into the seventh inning for his first win since opening day, Trevor Hildenberger struck out two with the bases loaded for his first save and host Minnesota beat Detroit.

ROYALS 9, INDIANS 8 Pinch-runner Terrance Gore stole a base and then scored on Hunter Dozier's single in the ninth inning, lifting Kansas City over visiting Cleveland.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 7 Danny Santana had a two-run, pinch-hit triple and scored the go-ahead run during a four-run eighth inning, lifting host Texas over Oakland.

ASTROS 3, MARINERS 2 Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in six innings, Aledmys Diaz homered and visiting Houston completed a three-game sweep of Seattle.

Sports on 04/15/2019