COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps Furman

The Razorbacks secured two run-rule victories over Furman on Sunday, outscoring the Paladins 11-0 and 9-1 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville

Starter Autumn Storms (16-5) recorded her third shutout and 11th complete game of the season. Storms needed 73 pitches to close out game one for the Razorbacks, she gave up no walks for the 15th time this season and fourth consecutive appearance.

Hannah McEwen went 3-for-3, drove in one and scored a run, while Ashley Diaz added three hits for Arkansas (31-14) in the opener. Keely Edwards drove in three runs.

Mary Haff tossed a one-hitter in the second game for the Razorbacks.. Diaz added three hits, while Haydi Bugarin drove in three runs. Katie Warrick and Kayla Green added two hits and two RBI each.

Arkansas will continue the nine-game homestand with a midweek contest with UAPB on Tuesday.

— NWA Democrat-Gazette

FISHING

Benton angler wins Bassmaster elite

Stetson Blaylock, a third-year Elite Series professional from Benton, had a four-day total of 50 pounds, 15 ounces and earned a victory Sunday at the Bassmaster Elite at Winyah Bay in South Carolina. He capped the victory with a Sunday limit of five bass that weighed 9-3.

Coming off a second-place finish in last week’s Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Elite at Lake Hartwell, Blaylock not only carried over the positive momentum, he also stuck with the same selection of lures. His primary bait was a 5-inch green pumpkin YUM Dinger stickworm with a 1/32-ounce nail weight and a Gamakatsu G-Finesse Dropshot Hook tucked under an O-ring.

Blaylock used this rig for skipping under tree limbs, a technique that accounted for most of his bites. He also caught a keeper on a P-70 Pop-R — and when he found bed fish, he pitched a white YUM Christie Craw on a 3/0 hook and a 7/16-ounce weight.

Blaylock earned $100,000 for his victory.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services