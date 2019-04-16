18-month-old dies after being found in water near Northwest Arkansas home, authorities say

An 18-month-old boy who was discovered in a small body of water outside a Benton County home on Monday died early the next morning at a Missouri hospital, authorities said.

Emergency personnel from Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS responded to a drowning call in the town of Gateway at about 3 p.m., according to Rob Taylor, the department’s chief. One of the toddler’s parents found him in a small body of water in their front yard, the chief said.

The boy was flown to a hospital in Springfield, Mo. to continue life-saving efforts but died at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Taylor.

“It’s tragic news,” he said.

Calls to the Benton County sheriff’s office about whether anyone would face charges in the boy's death were not returned early Tuesday afternoon.