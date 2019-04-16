City in northeast Arkansas OKs $57,500 settlement over 2016 traffic stop

This screenshot from a Walnut Ridge Police Department officer Matthew Mercado's body cam shows Mercado pushing Adam Finley to the door of his pickup.

WALNUT RIDGE — The Walnut Ridge City Council has approved a $57,500 settlement with a man who sued the city over a 2016 traffic stop.

Adam Finley had argued that the officer pushed him and cursed at him during the stop, which was captured on the officer's body camera. The officer has since left the police department.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that the city council voted unanimously Monday to approve the settlement.

Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, who took over as the department's leader in 2017, says officers and supervisors now receive more training on dealing with the public and making traffic stops. He says he's hopeful the department can regain the community's trust after the incident.

Then-Police Chief Chris Kirksey resigned two months after the lawsuit was filed. The suit contended Kirksey failed to take appropriate action after the officer "unlawfully arrested, assaulted and harassed" Finley.

Instead, Kirksey authorized another officer to write Finley tickets for refusal to submit to arrest and obstructing governmental operations, according to the lawsuit.

Finley's attorney said previously that it appeared the citations were written "because [Finley] filed a complaint on the officer."