Conway's Caleb London ready to impress schools, excited about Musselman hire

Conway and 17-under Woodz Elite combination guard Caleb London has six scholarship offers, but he’s looking to add to the total while also hoping to get the attention of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

London, 6-4, 190 pounds, currently has offers from Tulsa, SMU, Southern Miss, Arkansas- Little Rock, Arkansas State and Abilene Christian. He has a plan on how to get to double digits offers.

“Make an impact on the whole game,” London said. “Not just points and not just rebounds, but assists and maybe steals and the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet.”

He averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals a game for the 20-8 Wampus Cats as a junior. He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Underclassman Team as a sophomore.

London, who’s the vice president of the student council, has seen recent interest from Creighton and Florida State. He believes the Bluejays could be close to extending an offer.

Two schools are coming at him hard.

“Tulsa and SMU are the two that’s recruiting me really hard,” London said “This will be a big summer for me for just opening up a lot of opportunities and go get it basically.”

He’s working in the weight room and all parts of his game in preparing to impress college coaches this spring and summer. London is excited about the hiring of Musselman.

“He hasn't reached out to me yet, but I’ve talked to people close to Arkansas that he’s going to be at our games,” London said. “Basically another opportunity for me because with the last coach, I guess all the offers and scholarships were filled, but with the new coach it’s an opportunity for me to show my game and one day become a Razorback.”