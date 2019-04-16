LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas jumps ahead of UAPB 5-0

Arkansas 5, UAPB 0 - bottom of second inning

Noland gave up a couple of hits, but Zack Plunkett gunned down Larry Sims at third base as the Lions tried a double steal to end the inning.

Arkansas 5, UAPB 0 - end of the first inning

After Connor Noland retired the side on just eight pitchers, Arkansas jumped out quickly as Trevor Ezell tripled and Casey Martin drove him home with a single to center.

UAPB starter Carlos Benoit then walked Matt Goodheart and clean-up hitter Dominick Fletcher sacrifice bunt was thrown away allowing the second run of the inning to score.

Heston Kjerstad followed with a RBI double to put runners at second and third.

Jack Kenley's RBI groundout added a fourth run and Jordan McFarland's RBI single pushed it to 5-0.

Pregame

It is a warm, cloudy night in Fayetteville. The temperatures will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s as the game goes along.

Arkansas will throw freshman right hander Connor Noland tonight. Noland is coming off a poor performance at Vanderbilt over the weekend in which he failed to record an out against five batters and threw only 15 pitches.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn plans to let Noland throw extensively tonight as a way to get some needed work. It also likely signals a change coming to Arkansas' weekend rotation.

Other notables in the lineup tonight include Trevor Ezell playing second base, Jordan McFarland playing first, Jack Kenley playing third, Zack Plunkett catching and Curtis Washington Jr. playing in left field.

UAPB enters tonight with a 6-27 overall record. The Golden Lions have lost five straight games.

Former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter is in attendance for tonight's game. Hunter, who is from Pine Bluff, signed to play for the Razorbacks out of high school but went pro instead.