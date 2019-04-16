Police Beat

LR SWAT deployed after 1 person shot

One person was critically injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Little Rock that led to a tactical team's deployment to a home south of Interstate 630.

Authorities said the shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 10th and Abigail streets.

Several people police believed were involved in the shooting barricaded themselves in a home as a police SWAT team sent officers and negotiators to the residential neighborhood, police spokesman Lt. Eric Barnes said.

Officers found a person in his 20s with an apparent gun wound to the leg. Barnes said the person was in critical condition at the hospital.

No other injuries were immediately reported, he said

Barnes said police persuaded four people to leave the home. Police believed that another person remained inside the home an hour after the initial shooting call, he said. But when SWAT officers searched the home, they did not find anyone.

Barnes said either there was not a person remaining in the home or the person fled. Detectives will interview the four people who left the home to determine if there was a remaining person when they left.

Police said there was no further danger to the public.

Details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.

Police say bullets hit west LR home

Police said bullets struck a home near west Little Rock multiple times early Sunday morning -- one of at least two incidents involving gunfire investigated by authorities.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers were responding to a shots-fired call about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gilbert Drive when nearby residents reported their home had been struck by bullets.

They told investigators that they had been sleeping when the shots rang out, according to the police report, which didn't list any injuries.

Officers found "multiple" bullet holes in the home, as well as in a car in front of the home, the report said. Police found a bullet fragment on top of the home's refrigerator.

No arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn't include a description of a suspect.

Police also responded to a separate report of gunfire Friday evening in the 2600 block of South Cross Street.

A 55-year-old Little Rock woman told officers she was in a car with her son along West 25th Street when a gunman in another car began shooting through his sunroof.

The report lists multiple children under 11 years old who were in the area at the time of the shooting. A witness reportedly told police she rushed the kids into a back room of a home when the shooting started.

The report didn't list any injuries.

Investigators reviewed multiple bullet casings in the area, but police named no suspects and hadn't made any arrests at the time of the report.

Metro on 04/16/2019