Man charged in deadly Little Rock apartment shooting

A Little Rock man faces a pair of felony charges for allegedly shooting at several people during a deadly gunfire exchange at an apartment last month, according to court documents filed ahead of the man’s Tuesday court appearance.

Authorities allege 29-year-old Eddie Lee Davis Jr. was one of several people who shot at each other inside the Spanish Jon Apartments at 5001 W. 65th St.

Davis, charged with aggravated assault and illegal possession of a gun, pleaded not guilty to the charges during a Tuesday hearing in Little Rock District Court.

Court records show the shooting stemmed from a car crash and a planned fight between two women.

A 911 caller told dispatchers a car blocked him, and people in it started shooting at him as he was walking in the apartment's parking lot, police said.

Court documents cite surveillance footage showing the 27-year-old caller returning fire and striking 23-year-old Alvin Walls Jr. Detectives didn't immediately file criminal charges and released the caller after surrendered to police.

Walls suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died while being treated at the hospital, police said.

Prosecutors allege Davis, who was present, had a handgun and shot at a woman before firing at other people.

Crime investigators recovered multiple handguns of various calibers following the shooting.

Prosecutors said Davis had prior felonies from a 2018 drug and illegal gun possession conviction that made him ineligible to have a gun.

The infractions were the most recent convictions, according to state court records.

Davis was convicted in 2011 of helping his cousin Maurice Clemmons kill four police officers in 2009 near Seattle, the deadliest attack on law enforcement in U.S. history at the time.

Authorities alleged that Davis helped his cousin, a North Little Rock native, and illegally possessed a gun. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was released early.

Davis remained in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $75,000 following a hearing earlier in the day.

Court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on Davis’ behalf.

The killing marked Little Rock’s 14th homicide of the year.