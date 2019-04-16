Man gets 5-year term for 6th DWI in decade

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was sentenced to five years in prison April 9 after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to his sixth offense of driving while intoxicated within a 10-year period.

Igor Vuceta, who lists a Garland Street address, pleaded guilty to the charge, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and, in addition to prison time, was fined $900, ordered to pay $570 in court costs, had his driver's license suspended for four years and must complete an alcohol safety program.

An additional felony charge of failure to appear was withdrawn, and Vuceta will be given credit for time served.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 26, 2018, around 11:30 a.m., Arkansas State Police Cpl. Andrew Ault was sitting on the eastbound shoulder of U.S. 270 near Crystal Springs when he clocked a black Cadillac SRX doing 73 mph in a 55 mph zone so he pulled over the driver, identified as Vuceta.

Ault asked Vuceta for his ID. He was unable to provide any but gave his name and date of birth. A computer check revealed Vuceta's license was suspended and he had a warrant for failure to appear.

Ault noted that upon approaching Vuceta he smelled an "overwhelming odor" of marijuana and noted he was "paranoid and talkative" with red eyes, body and eyelid tremors, and had "raised taste buds" and a green residue in his mouth.

Ault had Vuceta exit the vehicle and conducted field sobriety tests, noting he failed two of three tests. He took him into custody at that point and a urine test was later conducted which led to a charge of DWI -- drugs.

Records showed Vuceta was previously arrested for DWI on Aug. 9, 2008, in Garland County; on Oct. 5, 2008, in Saline County; on July 20, 2014, in Garland County; on Aug. 3, 2014, in Garland County; and on April 3, 2015, in Hot Spring County.

Vuceta was being held on $10,000 bond and pleaded innocent to the charge on Sept. 4, 2018. His attorney attempted to get his bond lowered, but it was denied. He was later released on Nov. 26, 2018, on $10,000 bond.

He was scheduled for a disposition hearing on March 5 but failed to appear, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody again on March 11 and had remained in custody since then.

Metro on 04/16/2019