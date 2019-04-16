Musselman to host pair of graduate transfers

University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman is expected to host two graduate transfers for visits, with the first one coming this weekend.

Forward Jeantal Cylla of the University of North Carolina-Wilmington plans to visit the Hogs this weekend, while guard Jaire Grayer plans to visit the Hogs on April 22.

Jashaud Stewart highlights arkansasonline.com/416Stewart

Cylla, 6-7, 215 pounds, averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42 percent from the field, 31 percent from beyond the three-point line and 84 percent from the free-throw this season.

He signed with Florida Atlantic out of Lake Worth, Fla., in 2015. He started 24 games as a freshman while averaging 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds, and he started 26 games and averaged 7.1 points and 3.4 rebounds as a sophomore for Florida Atlantic. He transferred to UNC-Wilmington after his sophomore season, sat out a year and played one year for the Seahawks.

Grayer, 6-5, 200, played in only eight games this season as a senior at George Mason because of a foot injury. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

He's looking forward to seeing in person what he's already seen online.

"Pretty much witnessing the atmosphere," Grayer said. "I've seen videos like of the gym and the facilities. I just want to get an in-person feel for the atmosphere out there. It just feels like a great situation for me."

If he receives a medical hardship waiver, he'll be granted a fifth year of eligibility. If that does not happen, he will not be able to compete for any program next season.

He's optimistic about the waiver, but he is unsure when that decision will occur.

"I'm not totally sure. They're supposed to get back with me," he said.

A Flint, Mich., native, he started 32 of 33 games and averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 35 percent from beyond the three-point line as a junior.

He thinks highly of Musselman and his NBA background.

"I think he's a great coach. I like the way he coaches," Grayer said. "I like his style of play. I saw all of that at Nevada. I just think he's a terrific coach."

His father, Jeff, played 10 years in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets.

Grayer is unsure whether he'll visit other schools.

"Probably. I'm not a hundred percent sure," he said.

Guard Haanif Cheatham, 6-5, 195, plans to visit Arkansas but has yet to set a date. He started 10 games and averaged 13.2 points for Florida Gulf Coast this past season before a shoulder injury forced him out of action.

He starred at Pembroke Pines Charter in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and was an ESPN four-star prospect, No. 26 shooting guard and No. 85 overall prospect in the 2015 class before signing with Marquette.

Cheatham started 33 games as a freshman and averaged 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the three-point line.

He averaged 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds as a sophomore while shooting 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from the three-point line as a sophomore while starting 25 games.

Cheatham left Marquette five games into his junior season before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast for personal reasons.

Good showing

Arkansas commitment and Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart turned heads at The Opening Combine in St. Louis on Saturday.

He recorded the sixth-best combine rating with a score of 131.76. He ran 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.14 in the pro-agility shuttle, recorded a 36.4-inch vertical jump, and threw the power ball 44 feet.

The five other athletes with higher scores are defensive backs, running backs or receivers. Stewart, who measured at 6-1.5 inches and weighed 223 pounds, is happy with his showing.

"It is a blessing to be that high in the nation," Stewart said. "I felt confident coming in that I was going to do good at The Opening Combine."

Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 216, was named the MVP of quarterbacks at The Opening Combine in St. Louis on Sunday, and he earned an invite to the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback national competition to be held June 28-30 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

He connected on 76 of 123 passes for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing 3 interceptions. He also rushed 53 times for 317 yards and 3 touchdowns in an injury-shortened season as a junior.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Sports on 04/16/2019