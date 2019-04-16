College student ID'd as victim of fatal fall at Arkansas' Hawksbill Crag

A hiker who died after falling Saturday morning from Hawksbill Crag in the Buffalo River area in Newton County has been identified.

Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, confirmed late Saturday that the victim was Andrea Norton, 20, of Hot Springs, S.D. Norton was a student at the university, the school said.

Sheriff's deputies and rescue teams worked at the scene for several hours Saturday, according to Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler. Exactly when Norton fell was uncertain.

Hawksbill Crag or Whitaker Point in Northwest Arkansas is a rock overhang more than 100 feet from the ground below. The crag is widely considered one of Arkansas' most-photographed hiking areas, and several people have died in falls there in recent years, Wheeler said.

