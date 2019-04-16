Off The Wire

FILE - In this May 20, 2017, file photo, Cloud Computing (2), ridden by Javier Castellano, left, wins 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course as Classic Empire (5) with Julien Leparoux aboard takes second, in Baltimore. An engineering firm has determined the last historic section of Pimlico Race Course isn't safe, meaning almost 7,000 seats won't be available for the Preakness Stakes next month. The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Jockey Club will hold a news conference Monday, April 15, 2019, about the closure of 6,670 seats in the Old Grandstand's open-air section.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BASKETBALL

Reports: Moser has suitor

St. John's has met with Loyola-Chicago Coach Porter Moser about its men's basketball coaching job, according to multiple reports Monday. Moser, 50, guided his Missouri Valley Conference team to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. It was Moser's first appearance in the tournament in eight seasons at the school. The 11th-seeded Ramblers beat Miami, Tennessee, Nevada and Kansas State before losing to Michigan. Loyola-Chicago won a school-record 32 games with only six losses. The team finished this season 20-14 after losing to Creighton in the first round of the NIT. Moser is 141-125 at Loyola-Chicago. He was also the coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock from 2000-03, compiling a record of 54-34. St. John's Athletic Director Mike Cragg is not confirming candidates in the search, which started when Chris Mullin stepped down a week ago with two years remaining on his contract.

Virginia duo declares

Virginia guards De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome say they are forgoing their eligibility to make themselves available for the NBA Draft. Both made the announcements Monday on Instagram, and their decisions were confirmed by Virginia. Hunter, a 6-7 redshirt sophomore, was the national champions' second-leading scorer (15.2 points per game). He was an All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team selection and the league's defensive player of the year. Jerome, a 6-5 junior, was the starting point guard for the Cavaliers, but he also played some shooting guard. He led the Cavaliers with 202 assists and was second on the team with 79 three-pointers. The two teamed up on one the most memorable plays in the national championship game: Jerome penetrated the lane against Texas Tech and found Hunter for a three-pointer that sent the game to overtime.

TENNIS

Shapovalov falls on clay

Denis Shapovalov's clay-court campaign got off to a poor start as he lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday in Monaco. The 20-year-old Shapovalov arrived after a good run on hard courts at the Miami Open, where he lost to Roger Federer in the semifinals. But the Monte Carlo clay got the better of the big-hitting Canadian, seeded 15th. The unseeded German picked apart his serve, converting six of 16 break points. Struff next faces Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who lost in the semifinals to Rafael Nadal last year. Nadal, the defending champion, starts his bid for a record-extending 12th title on Wednesday against fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 against John Millman on Monday. Also on Monday, 10th-seeded Daniil Medvedev; No. 11 Marco Cecchinato; No. 13 Fabio Fognini; and No. 16 David Goffin advanced. No. 12 Nikoloz Basilashvili and No. 17 Kyle Edmund were eliminated.

MOTOR SPORTS

Dakar Rally on move

The Dakar Rally is swapping South America for Saudi Arabia. Dakar Rally organizers say next year's race will be held in "the deep and mysterious deserts of the Middle East, in Saudi Arabia." Created by Thierry Sabine after he got lost in the Libyan desert in 1977, the Dakar Rally was raced across Africa until terror threats in Mauritania led organizers to cancel the 2008 edition. The rally was then held in South America. Details of the 2020 race will be announced later this week in Saudi Arabia. Dakar Rally director David Castera said "it's a grandiose challenge, with this blank page, with unlimited possibilities."

FOOTBALL

Kelce makes progress

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce entered the Chiefs' training facility on Monday without a walking boot. That's progress. Kelce underwent ankle surgery after this past season ended with a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. "The ankle is getting there," Kelce said. "Finally got the boot off, it feels good." Kelce said he didn't know when he'll practice. The Chiefs began the first phase of their organized team activities, commonly known as OTAs, on Monday with conditioning and film review. Players can work out on the field on their own but not with the team's coaches, per NFL rules. "I wish I could do everything right now," Kelce said. Kelce finished with a career-high 103 receptions, 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and didn't miss time due to an injury.

Gurley mum on knee

Todd Gurley still isn't shedding much light on the injured knee that limited him down the stretch with the Los Angeles Rams. Gurley was in camp Monday for the opening of the Rams' offseason program and their first team activities since their Super Bowl loss to New England. Gurley said he is "feeling good" after 2½ months of rest for his left knee. When pressed for specifics about the injury that appeared to limit one of the NFL's biggest offensive stars in the most important games of his career, Gurley retreated to generalities. "All I have to worry about is how I'm feeling right now," Gurley said. "I don't know how I'm going to be feeling six months from now. Just keep working hard, doing what I've been doing these past couple of years." Yet many Rams fans still have questions about Gurley's health, which caused him to miss Los Angeles' final two regular-season games and apparently shrank his effectiveness throughout the last two months of the Rams' first Super Bowl season in 17 years. Gurley managed fewer than 50 yards rushing in four of his final five games, struggling to make an impact except in the Rams' playoff win over Dallas. Gurley rushed for just 45 combined yards and caught two passes in the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl. After the final game in Atlanta, Gurley insisted he was not particularly injured -- just weary.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Zion makes NBA plans official

DURHAM, N.C. -- Zion Williamson is leaving Duke after one season to enter the NBA Draft.

Widely projected as the top overall pick in the June draft, the Associated Press National Player of the Year announced his decision Monday.

The 6-7, 285-pound Williamson captivated all of college basketball with his freakish athleticism, his energy at both ends of the floor and his charisma.

The Atlantic Coast Conference player and rookie of the year averaged 22.6 points -- tied for the league lead with teammate RJ Barrett -- and 8.9 rebounds. Along the way, he became the face of college basketball this season, routinely coming up with at least one highlight-reel play per game.

His decision to turn pro came as no surprise. In fact, he spent the season greeting NBA chatter with a playful wink and a knowing nod.

He said it would be "dope" to play on a hypothetical New York Knicks team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Upon learning that LeBron James and Stephen Curry were talking about him during All-Star weekend, he responded that he's "hoping to be there competing against them next year."

During his lone college season, he helped the Blue Devils earn the No. 1 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll and the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke was knocked out by Michigan State in the East Regional final.

Williamson joins Cam Reddish and Barrett as classmates headed to the pros after one season. Point guard Tre Jones says he will return to school for his sophomore year.

Photo by FR171415 AP

Zion Williamson

Sports on 04/16/2019