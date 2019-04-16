Officials warn of potential flooding, severe weather in Arkansas

A round of midweek thunderstorms is expected to bring significant rainfall, a chance for flash flooding and potential severe weather to parts of Arkansas, weather officials said.

The National Weather Service said much of the state is under an elevated risk for severe weather. The system is expected to move into Arkansas starting on Wednesday afternoon and last into Thursday.

Parts of southwest and west Arkansas are under an enhanced risk for severe weather. Forecasters said those areas could see flash flooding and strong winds.

“River flooding is ongoing on some area rivers and this will continue through much of the week if not longer,” the weather service said in a statement.

The agency also said strong winds and possible large hail are the agency’s primary concern, along with storms that could produce tornadoes.

Forecasters said the Little Rock metro area is expected to see scattered storms that could turn severe, but they're likely to be isolated and not widespread in the area.

The midweek weather system follows a deadly sweep of storms that hit the South this weekend, killing at least eight people.