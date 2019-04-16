Police: Arkansas man accused of posting nude photos of ex-girlfriend on social media arrested, faces drug count

A Hot Springs man sought on warrants accusing him of harassing his ex-girlfriend and sharing private photographs of her on social media without her permission is now also facing a felony drug charge.

Desani Jerico Neal, 21, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with a felony count of possession of meth and misdemeanor counts of harassing communications and unlawful distribution of sexual images or recordings.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the warrants, a Hot Springs police officer spoke with a woman at the police department on March 31. She alleged that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Neal, had posted nude photos of her on Snapchat in a public format for other users to see, the affidavit said.

She noted the two had a sexual relationship in the past and the photos were only meant to be shared between her and Neal and not intended for anyone else to see. She said Neal posted the photos after they had argued about her not wanting to see him anymore.

The officer noted he observed one of the photos that had reportedly been posted on Neal's Snapchat account.

The woman said she blocked Neal on all forms of social media in an effort to cut off all contact, but on April 1 Neal called her about 30 times from a blocked number and told her he was not going to leave her alone. Warrants for Neal's arrest were issued on April 8.

On Sunday, two officers arrested Neal in the 100 block of K Tech Lane on the warrants. During a search of his person, authorities found a plastic baggie with 0.4 gram of what later tested positive for meth, police said.