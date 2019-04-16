Protesters demand officer's prosecution after deadly shooting; Little Rock police chief responds

More than 50 protesters shut down the Broadway Bridge Tuesday evening as they demanded the prosecution of a police officer who fatally shot Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire in February.

The protesters blocked off the intersection of Markham and Broadway streets at approximately 3:45 p.m., and stayed in the roadway until nearly 5 p.m., congesting the heavy traffic in downtown Little Rock. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Little Rock's new police Chief Keith Humphrey addressed the protesters, who had called for him by name.

Rizelle Aaron, Blackshire's uncle and leader of the protesters, spoke into a megaphone for the majority of the hour. Aaron demanded that the city outfit all Little Rock police officers with body cameras, institute a citizen review board over the police department and for the mayor and police chief to terminate, prosecute and de-certify Officer Charles Starks.

On Feb. 22, Starks made a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of West 12th Street and Kanis Road. Blackshire, who was behind the wheel, did not comply with the officer's commands to exit the car and drove the vehicle forward, causing it to graze the officer's hip. Starks later stepped in front of the moving vehicle, which struck him.

Starks fired his department-issued weapon at least 15 times during the encounter, striking and killing Blackshire.

In the 53 days since the shooting, protesters and Blackshire's family members have called for swift action from the police department. Starks was placed on administrative leave immediately following the shooting and relieved of duty days later.

Aaron and Humphrey spoke for fewer than 10 minutes as a crowd piled in around to listen. Humphrey said he understood the protesters' demands, but could not act faster than due process would allow.

"Not once have I said I don't understand your frustrations," Humphrey said as the crowd clamored around him. "My hands are tied to a point ... but that doesn't mean I'm not going to address what this officer did."

Out of respect for Humphrey's attendance, Aaron called the protest to a halt at approximately 4:40 p.m., and traffic resumed in the intersection and across the bridge before 5 p.m.

