MEN'S GOLF

Henderson State leads GAC championship

Henderson State University shot a 575 (287-288) in the first two rounds of the Great American Conference championship at the Hot Springs Country Club's Arlington Course on Monday.

Arkansas Tech University (288-288) trails by one stroke going into today's final round. Southwestern Oklahoma State is third at 581. Southern Arkansas University sits in seventh place at 606 (302-304), followed by Harding University at 608 (299-309) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello at 610 (312-298).

Individually, Andre Jacobs of Arkansas Tech leads with a 139 (69-70), while Henderson State's Trey DePriest is second at 141. Kevin Boutier of Henderson State shot a 144 (74-70) and is in fifth place, while teammates Cameron McRae (71-74) and Mitchell Ford (71-74) are tied for seventh at 145.

Shawn Tsai (75-70) of Arkansas Tech and Francois Jacobs (72-73) are tied for seventh at 145.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech second, Henderson State third

Arkansas Tech University and Henderson State are in second and third place respectively after the first first two rounds of the Great American Conference championship at the Hot Springs Country Club's Park Course in Hot Springs.

The Golden Suns shot a 598 (298-300), and the Reddies were at 620 (312-308), while Southwestern Oklahoma State leads with a 594 (298-296). Southern Nazarene is fourth at 629 (312-317) and Harding University is fifth at 638 (322-316).

Southern Arkansas University is seventh at 666 (339-327), and the University of Arkansas at Monticello is ninth at 680 (337-343).

Individually, Arkansas Tech's Jacqueline Klemm is in second place with a 148 (73-75) and trails Southwestern Oklahoma's Chloe Thackeray (74-72) by two strokes.

Sydney Staton of Arkansas Tech is tied for third at 149 (75-74). Teammates Peerada Piddon (75-75) is tied for fifth at 150. Allie Weiner (77-75) is tied for eighth at 152 and Pia Nunbhakdi is tied for 10th at 153 (79-74).

Hanna Brauburger of Henderson State is tied for 10th at 153 (80-73).

Sports on 04/16/2019