Third student at Arkansas school diagnosed with whooping cough

FAYETTEVILLE — A third student at Woodland Junior High School has been diagnosed with pertussis.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious disease involving the respiratory tract. The first case at Woodland was confirmed April 3; a second case was announced April 9.

The School District emailed a letter to Woodland parents Monday announcing a third student contracted the illness.

Immunization records will be reviewed by the school nurse to see whether any students need an additional dose of pertussis vaccine, and parents of those students will be notified, according to the letter.

"All students should be observed for respiratory symptoms for the next 14 days. Anyone with a severe cough should be excluded from school and evaluated by a physician," according to the letter.

The district will notify parents and guardians each time a new diagnosis is received, in accordance with guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, the letter stated.