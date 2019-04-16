Trucker reports 1Q jump in profit

The Tontitown-based trucking firm P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $8.3 million. That's up from $1.4 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The company reported per-share profit of $1.39 for the quarter that ended March 31, compared with 22 cents in the first quarter of 2018. P.A.M. posted revenue of $128.7 million, up 7.8 percent from the same period last year.

P.A.M. President Daniel Cushman said in a news release that the company achieved record first-quarter results despite a number of challenges. "Some of our largest customers closed certain plants for re-tooling and maintenance, and we had to navigate multiple bad weather events," he said. Still, he said, "we were able to produce results that now stand as the company's most profitable first quarter."

Cushman said it was the fourth-consecutive quarter in which P.A.M. posted record earnings per share. He cited the ability to negotiate higher rates from customers as helping to offset rising costs, including driver pay increases over the past three years.

"An obvious component of our success was based on our ability to acquire higher rates from customers," Cushman said. "While we have recently experienced some pressure from certain customers to reduce our existing rates, we have not done that, and we don't intend to."

The company's truckload operations logged 54,191 miles in the quarter, down slightly from 55,566 in the same quarter last year. However, revenue per mile, before fuel surcharges, grew 14.5 percent, to $1.66 in this year's first quarter from $1.45 in the first quarter of 2018.

Despite a still-tight driver market, Cushman said, P.A.M.'s driver recruitment efforts in 2018 helped it grow its fleet by more than 20 percent "as we had success in both recruiting and retaining drivers." He said he expects continued growth in 2019, though not at that level.

"We look forward to the opportunities which we believe the remainder of 2019 holds. ... That being said, we do not expect that drivers will suddenly become readily available or will agree to work for less pay," he said.

Through its subsidiaries, P.A.M. operates its truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Its freight consists mainly of automotive parts, consumer goods and manufactured goods.

P.A.M.'s shares rose 41 cents, or 0.76 percent, to close Monday at $54.06 on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The shares have traded between $33.29 and $70 in the past year.

Business on 04/16/2019