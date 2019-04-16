Trump continues slam of Omar in Minnesota

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump escalated a standoff with some House Democrats on Monday, deriding Speaker Nancy Pelosi's concern over the safety of a Muslim congressman singled out by the president last week.

"Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. [Ilhan] Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made," Trump tweeted.

The president also paid a Monday visit to Omar's home state of Minnesota, where he touted the 2017 GOP tax cuts as the "largest in history."

Omar says she's faced increased death threats since Trump released a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks. "This is endangering lives," she said late Sunday, accusing Trump of fomenting right-wing extremism. "It has to stop."

"She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!" Trump added in his Monday tweet.

Omar said that since Trump retweeted the video Friday night, she's received many threats on her life that referred or replied to the posted video.

"Violent crimes and other acts of hate by right-wing extremists and white nationalists are on the rise in this country and around the world," she said. "We can no longer ignore that they are being encouraged by the occupant of the highest office in the land." She said: "We are all Americans."

Trump aides and allies say they are pleased that some of the Democratic hopefuls for the 2020 presidential nomination are defending her against the president's attacks, claiming they think it will be damaging for them in the general election.

Omar "is the perfect embodiment of the sharp contrast President Trump wants to paint for 2020," said Sam Nunberg, a 2016 campaign aide to Trump. He added that Trump is tethering Omar to more visible Democrats, like her closest ally in Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, whom Republicans have sought to make a boogeyman.

"This contrast gives the president a chance to expand his support closer to 50 percent," Nunberg said.

But on Sunday, Democrats said Trump was diving into an issue on which he has a shaky standing.

"He has no moral authority to be talking about 9/11 at all," Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday. Nadler noted that Trump's real estate company applied for and received grants after the attacks that were intended for small businesses affected by the devastation.

Geoff Garin, a veteran Democratic strategist, said the Democratic presidential candidates who had responded to Trump's latest attacks on Omar were keeping the focus on his tactics. And he predicted that the use of such graphic images from one of the nation's darkest days would backfire for the president.

"Voters are turned off by the use of 9/11 for political purposes, and my guess is that moderate voters are going to see Trump's use of that as both ugly and extreme," Garin said. "I think his over-the-top exploitation of 9/11 is going to turn more voters off than he wins over by attacking the Democrats on this."

On Monday, meanwhile, Trump gave a rousing defense of his 2017 tax cuts surrounded by political backers at a truck company chosen by the White House as the site of a special Tax Day roundtable meeting.

"Today is Tax Day," Trump said to boos from a supportive crowd at Nuss Truck & Equipment in Burnsville, a Minneapolis suburb, where he said more than 80 percent of American families are benefiting from the cuts.

Outside the company gates, opposing groups of supporters and protesters confronted each other, shouting insults and pushing their signs in front of each other. Police officers, including from local departments and the sheriff's office, surrounded the groups, which numbered several hundred people.

Omar, who represents a neighboring district, was a subject for protesters on both sides.

"I don't stand for what Omar has been stating in the news, and that is ... going against our president," said Eden Prairie business owner Darla Flanders, hoisting a sign saying, "Thank you, Mr. President."

On the other side of the road, Beatriz Winters, vice president of the Minnesota Immigrant Movement, said the Trump administration has unleashed hatred that she had never seen before.

"With this new administration, we are finding the rise of hate and discrimination, and I'm standing against it," Winters said. On Trump's comments about Omar, Winters was succinct: "Typical of him. A big bully."

At the meeting, Trump recited a number of GOP selling points for the tax cuts, which Democrats opposed for conferring most of the benefits on the wealthy and large corporations. Trump said a "typical family" earning $75,000 a year is saving more than $2,000 a year in federal taxes. He also touted the doubled child credit and said he eliminated the "unfair death tax."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday criticized Trump's tax cuts, saying they added trillions of dollars to the nation's debt and disproportionately helped the wealthy.

"That tax bill was a major missed opportunity," she said. "That tax bill should have been a bill that would have not only brought some taxes down for working people but also could have funded a major infrastructure investment."

She also announced Monday that she was releasing her 2018 tax returns and later called on Trump to mark Tax Day by releasing his own tax returns. "I believe in transparency and accountability -- that's why I've released my tax returns and why I'm calling on Donald Trump to finally release his tax returns and quit hiding from the American people," Klobuchar said.

Minnesota, which gave the country Democratic Vice Presidents Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale, hasn't given its 10 electoral votes to a Republican since Richard Nixon in 1972. Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of carrying the state in 2016 thanks to his strength among rural voters.

The state's Democrats saw an overall resurgence during the anti-Trump backlash of 2018, notably in traditionally Republican suburbs of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Giving the president hope is the memory that his popularity outside the Twin Cities area helped the GOP flip two Democratic U.S. House seats last year.

A report by tax preparer H&R Block on Thursday that said Americans are undergoing a "confusing tax experience" this season. While its customers' overall tax liability fell 24.9 percent in the first year under the tax law, refunds were roughly flat at just 1.4 percent. While the average filers are better off, it said, they're not seeing it in their refunds, "which many people think of as their 'bottom line.'"

Federal data also show a negligible increase in refunds. According to the IRS, as of March 29 the average refund nationally was $2,893, which is just $20 more than at the same point last tax season.

Further muddling the picture is that the federal deduction for state and local taxes was capped at $10,000, which matters in high-tax states such as Minnesota, California and New York, among others. Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk said that might be why Trump was visiting.

"It was a pretty bad bill for Minnesota," said Bakk, a Democrat who is considered one of the Legislature's leading tax experts. "He's coming on the last day you can file -- he's coming here to try and put a smiley face on a real pig that Minnesota got handed."

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville and Steve Karnowski of The Associated Press; by Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and by staff members of the Star Tribune of Minneapolis.

A Section on 04/16/2019