UA System head recommends next UAFS chancellor

Terisa Riley has been recommended as the next top administrator for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, the University of Arkansas System announced Tuesday.

Riley, senior vice president for student affairs and university administration at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, was among four finalists who visited the Fort Smith campus.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt made the recommendation for Riley to become the next UAFS chancellor, subject to approval by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.

Riley, 49, would replace former Chancellor Paul Beran, who left last year to become the executive director and chief executive officer of the South Dakota Higher Education Board of Regents.

Pending board approval, Riley is expected to begin her new job July 1.

In fall 2018, UAFS enrolled 6,531 undergraduate students and 26 graduate students, according to data published by the university, making it the state’s sixth-largest public university, according to the state Department of Higher Education.

