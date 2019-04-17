1 dead, 2 critically hurt in Little Rock shooting

One man died and two people were critically injured early Wednesday after a shooting near 2400 Cross Street, police spokesmen said.
Little Rock police officers responded to a shooting call at 1:18 a.m., where they found three people who had been shot, Officer Eric Barnes said.
One man died at the scene, two more were taken to a local hospital and were in critical condition as of 3 a.m., Barnes said.
A white SUV crashed into the side of a street near Cross Street and Roosevelt Road, where two black screens hid the man’s body.
Barnes said a dark, two-door sports car was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.
At 3 a.m., investigators and officers began knocking on doors in the area, and Barnes asked for anyone with information to contact the police department.
The shooting is the 14th homicide of 2019.
