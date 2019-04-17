Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

1 dead, 2 critically hurt in Little Rock shooting

by Clara Turnage | Today at 3:58 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Police in Little Rock investigate a homicide on Wednesday morning. - Photo by Clara Turnage

One man died and two people were critically injured early Wednesday after a shooting near 2400 Cross Street, police spokesmen said.

Little Rock police officers responded to a shooting call at 1:18 a.m., where they found three people who had been shot, Officer Eric Barnes said.

One man died at the scene, two more were taken to a local hospital and were in critical condition as of 3 a.m., Barnes said.

A white SUV crashed into the side of a street near Cross Street and Roosevelt Road, where two black screens hid the man’s body.

Barnes said a dark, two-door sports car was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

At 3 a.m., investigators and officers began knocking on doors in the area, and Barnes asked for anyone with information to contact the police department.

The shooting is the 14th homicide of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT