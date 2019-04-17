2021 Jordan Maxwell ready to open eyes

Spring and summer basketball is the time to impress college coaches and improve one’s stock, and for 16-under Woodz Elite wing Jordan Maxwell, that's exactly what he plans to do.

Maxwell, 6-4, 170 pounds of Jacksonville, has interest from Auburn, Tulsa and Louisiana Tech, but is looking to catch the eyes of others.

“I just have to show what I can do on the court,” Maxwell said. “I have to show them I can play inside and out and play all five positions.”

He averaged 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists for the Titans as a sophomore. Maxwell had received interest from the previous Arkansas staff.

“I really like Kentucky and Arkansas,” Maxwell said. “I like Arkansas because they’re fast paced. They get up and down the floor and I like to play fast.”

Maxwell has researched Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman.

“I did a little bit. I found out he was in the NBA,” he said.

Seeing Musselman’s resume gives Maxwell confidence in the new coach.

“It shows he knows how to win and he’s going to show you things to get to the next level,” Maxwell said.