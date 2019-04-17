Arrest made in fatal Pine Bluff shooting

PINE BLUFF — Police have arrested a Pine Bluff man in connection with the April 8 fatal shooting of Clifton McDowell.

Tony Warren, 20, was arrested April 12 at the Jefferson County Detention Center, where he was already being held on charges of drug and firearms possession.

McDowell, 24, was shot around 2:30 p.m. April 8 near the intersection of Iris Street and Howard Drive. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Warren was arrested April 9 after police pulled him over for failure to use a turn signal, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police searched the car Warren was driving and found 21 grams of marijuana, a Springfield .45 ACP semi-auto pistol and a box of .45 ACP ammunition, according to the affidavit.

The state Crime Lab confirmed the pistol matched six spent shell casings taken from the site of McDowell’s murder, authorities said.

Warren is being held without bail pending the filing of formal charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 14 in district court.