Child, 2 adults ID'd after fatal Arkansas fire; homicide investigation continues

Authorities in eastern Arkansas identified three people, including a 5-year-old, whose bodies were found inside a burning mobile home this week, prompting a homicide investigation that was ongoing on Wednesday.

The Crittenden County sheriff’s office said that 25-year-old Chassidy Brown, her son, Josiah Brown, and 42-year-old Kendrick Jones were inside a fully engulfed mobile home officials responded to early Monday morning in Earle, a town roughly 30 miles west of Memphis.

The sheriff’s office said it's investigating their deaths as homicides.



“We’re using every resource available to find out what happened to these people,” said Todd Grooms, the head criminal investigator for the sheriff’s office.

He said the state Crime Lab received the bodes to determine their cause of death. A state fire marshal was reviewing the fire's cause.

Arkansas State Police and federal authorities are helping in the investigation.

It wasn't immediately known if authorities arrested anyone following the fire.