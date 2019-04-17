Columbus stuns NHL-best Tampa Bay

New York Islanders' Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates with Adam Pelech, center, and Mathew Barzal (13) after scoring against the Pittsburg Penguins during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Tampa Bay Lightning ended up on the wrong side of NHL history, getting swept in the first round of the playoffs after one of the best regular seasons ever.

The Columbus Blue Jackets capped a stunning sweep of the Presidents Trophy winners with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night. Tampa Bay became the first team in the expansion era, which began in 1967-68, to go winless in the first round of the playoffs after leading the league in points during the regular season.

And what a season it was. Tampa Bay tied the NHL record for victories with 62 and amassed 128 points, fourth in NHL history.

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, didn't clinch the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot until the 81st game. But they outplayed the Lightning with a smothering forecheck and stellar goaltending by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Columbus won its first-ever playoff series in its fifth try and advances to play the winner of the Boston-Toronto series, which the Maple Leafs lead 2-1.

"It was a great series," wing Josh Anderson said. "That's the way we want to play."

Bobrovsky carried the day again for the Blue Jackets, finishing with 30 saves.

With Columbus clinging to a 4-3 lead in the third period, Tampa Bay had wrested the momentum from the Blue Jackets but still couldn't solve Bobrovsky. The Blue Jackets' final three goals came late in the period after the Lightning had pulled goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for an extra skater.

Rookie Alexandre Texier, who was brought over after his season ended in the Finnish league, scored his first NHL goal and later added one of the empty-netters. Pierre Luc-Dubois had a goal and a pair of assists.

A dozen different players scored for Columbus in the series.

Steven Stamkos, Cedric Paquette and Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, which never led in this elimination game. The Lightning tied it at 3-3 on Point's goal late in the second period, but Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 54 seconds later to put Columbus ahead for good.

ISLANDERS 3, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Islanders' turnaround season is heading to the second round of the playoffs.

Jordan Eberle scored for the fourth consecutive game, Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots and the Islanders finished off Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 on Tuesday night to pull off a stunning sweep.

Josh Bailey set up Brock Nelson's go-ahead goal late in the first period and added an empty-net score with 38 seconds remaining as the Islanders easily captured the franchise's second playoff series victory in 26 years.

The Islanders trailed for less than five minutes across four games against the Penguins, whose 13th straight postseason appearance ended quietly. Pittsburgh managed six goals in the series, including Jake Guentzel's first of the postseason 35 seconds into the game.

It wasn't nearly enough to stop the Islanders. New York allowed the fewest goals in the league during the regular season, and then backed it up with 12-plus periods of sound hockey that's quickly become their calling card under first-year coach Barry Trotz, who led the Washington Capitals to the Stanley Cup last season.

Guentzel found space in the slot and ripped a shot past Lehner 35 seconds into the game for the first goal of the series by Pittsburgh's top line. The 574th consecutive home sellout crowd buzzed. The Penguins had the momentum and the lead.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang whiffed while trying to pinch into the New York zone, creating a 2-on-1 the other way that Eberle finished to even it at 1 just 1:34 after Guentzel had put Pittsburgh in front.

The goal seemed to steady the Islanders, who settled in and kept it simple. New York posted the franchise's best regular-season record in 35 years by limiting chances and relying heavily on Trotz's system that preaches pragmatism and patience.

The Islanders weathered Pittsburgh's early push and went ahead with 1:54 to go in the first period when Nelson slipped behind Penguins forward Garrett Wilson and darted to the net. Bailey's pass from the below the goal line arrived right as Nelson flashed in front of Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray. Nelson flicked a shot over Murray's right pad, and New York was back in control.

JETS 2, BLUES 1, OT

ST. LOUIS -- Kyle Connor scored 6:02 into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues to tie their best-of-seven NHL Western Conference playoff series at 2-2.

Mark Scheifele also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who arrived in St. Louis down 2-0. It is the only first-round series in which the home team has failed to win a game.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for the Blues.

Connor ended it when he banged home a feed from Scheifele for his third goal in two games.

Tarasenko beat Hellebuyck with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle 35 seconds into the third period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. The power-play goal, Tarasenko's eighth career in the postseason, moved him into a tie with Brian Sutter and Al MacInnis for fourth in franchise history.

Scheifele tied it at 1-1 at the 7:33 mark, tipping in a feed from Connor. It was Scheifele's second goal of the series.

At a glance

NHL PRESIDENTS’ CUP WINNERS FIRST-ROUND LOSSES

YEAR TEAM RESULT

1991 Chicago Blackhawks lost to Minnesota 4-2

2000 St. Louis Blues lost to San Jose 4-3

2006 Detroit Red Wings lost to Edmonton 4-2

2009 San Jose Sharks lost to Anaheim 4-2

2010 Washington Capitals lost to Montreal 4-3

2012 Vancouver Canucks lost to Los Angeles 4-1

2019 Tampa Bay Lighnting lost to Columbus 4-0

At a glance

NHL PLAYOFFS

First round (Best-of-7)

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Columbus 7, Tampa Bay 3

Columbus wins series 4-0

NY Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 1

NY Islanders win series 4-0

Winnipeg at St. Louis, (n)

St. Louis leads series 2-1

San Jose at Vegas, (n)

Vegas leads series 2-1

TODAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Toronto leads series 2-1

Nashville at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Nashville leads series 2-1

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Colorado leads series 2-1

Sports on 04/17/2019