Cotton amassed $935,760 in 1Q for his war chest

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is shown on Capitol Hill in this file photo.

While Democrats in Arkansas look for someone to challenge him, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is raising big money to bolster his 2020 re-election chances.

The Cotton for Senate committee reported net contributions of $570,052 and net expenditures of $186,158 during the first quarter of the year, according to paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission.

In addition, Cotton for Senate received transfers from his joint fundraising committee -- named Cotton Victory -- totaling $354,493. (Cotton Victory collects money for Cotton for Senate as well as for Cotton's leadership Political Action Committee -- Republican Majority Fund.) Overall, the campaign's total receipts for the quarter were $935,760.

An additional $100,000 was collected for Cotton for Senate but had not yet been transferred from Cotton Victory to Cotton for Senate as of March 31, the campaign added.

As of March 31, the Cotton campaign had cash on hand of $2,831,908 plus outstanding debts and obligations of $113,890.

In a written statement, the Republican from Dardanelle said he has a strong statewide network of supporters.

"I'm honored to have contributions from thousands of Arkansans from all of Arkansas' 75 counties. In addition to financial support, we have hundreds of volunteers and coalition members from across the state committed to working on the campaign and ensuring we can continue our work fighting for Arkansas values in the Senate," he said.

Cotton is the only person in the race to file a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Josh Mahony, who lost a U.S. House bid in Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District in November, has expressed interest in running but hasn't submitted any paperwork.

"We're deeply considering it and very interested," the Fayetteville Democrat said Tuesday.

He plans to reach his decision next month, he said.

Asked whether Cotton can be beaten, Mahony said: "That's part of what we've got to look into."

Michael John Gray, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, said the Cotton campaign's financial strength is no surprise.

"Incumbents are always going to have a lot of money. They seem to be raising money as much as they're governing," he said.

But Cotton "has not necessarily endeared himself to a lot of groups in Arkansas" by voting against the farm bill and siding with President Donald Trump on immigration, Gray said.

Cotton can count on having a Democratic opponent in 2020, Gray said.

"It'll be a tough race, but I think that Sen. Cotton has taken the wrong stance many times and needs to be challenged," he said.

Democrats will also field challengers in all four of the state's congressional districts, Gray predicted.

It's unclear who those candidates will be.

"There's some conversations, but no one has yet gotten to the level of saying, 'I'm definitely running,'" Gray said.

The four congressional incumbents -- all Republicans -- have already raised a lot of money.

Third District U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers reported cash on hand of $1,141,138, with contributions of $57,756 and expenditures of $75,837.

Fourth District U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs had cash on hand totaling $709,709 after raising $125,510. His net expenditures were $85,910.

Second District U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock reported cash on hand of $331,376. He reported contributions of $221,757 and net expenditures of $18,322. He also listed "transfers from other authorized committees" of $82,661.

First District U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro reported contributions of $95,970 and expenditures of $64,689. His cash on hand totaled $302,705.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, who isn't up for re-election until 2022, raised $28,950 and spent $31,057, leaving him with $483,506.

Metro on 04/17/2019